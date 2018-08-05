Marketing School
How to Use YouTube to Generate More Revenue | Ep. #43
In Episode #43 Neil and Eric hammer out the realities surrounding YouTube advertising. Want the two-word summary?—it’s awesome! YouTube advertising is one of the easiest ways to revolutionize your business, listen as Neil and Eric show you how. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:30 – Does YouTube advertising REALLY work for your business? 00:38 – It’s a hidden GEM! 00:55 – Any time you’re running display, you’re looking for TRACTION more than anything 01:45 – Going all-in with YouTube advertising saved a company 02:10 – At CrazyEgg, YouTube advertising generated more revenue in one month than any other medium 02:52 – Check out Tai Lopez 03:33 – YouTube advertising is extremely profitable—but it is expensive to set up and it’s a lot of work 04:05 – Bid on pre-roll and search ads 04:40 – Leads coming in at less than $1 a pop 05:10 – For Growth Everywhere, we’re targeting entrepreneurial viewers 05:39 – Other people being lazy is your opportunity 06:41 – The key to getting an add that works really well is answering objections 07:47 – When people watch your ad and don’t buy, hit them with another ad, retarget them 08:30 – Get in on YouTube ads while the costs are low 3 Key Points: YouTube advertising is cheap right now but it won’t be forever. Someone else’s laziness is your competitive advantage. When your ad doesn’t resonate, retarget, retarget, retarget! Resources Mentioned: Tai Lopez – A guy who did YouTube advertising RIGHT Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu