Marketing School
Simple Strategies to Improve Your Lead Generation | Ep. #41
In Episode #41 Neil and Eric talk about how to generate more leads. Neil stresses the importance of not just getting people to sign up, but getting qualified leads that are viable for your business. Learn as they share. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:30 – How to generate more leads for your website 00:39 – Tools you can use 00:40 – Hello Bar 00:45 – SumoMe 01:03 – Figure out why someone should become a lead 01:19 – Give something to convert them into a lead 02:15 – Make sure content is categorized 02:35 – Segmenting your audience 02:57 – Example on marketing funnel post 03:15 – Give a bonus on the topic 03:39 – Sending people to case studies 04:33 – It’s about getting qualified leads 05:01 – Taking people down to a long funnel 05:16 – Putting click to action after getting leads to sign up 05:35 – Drip and Infusionsoft 05:50 – Make sure to segment people from your website 06:04 – Lead scores 06:39 – Breaking leads into multiple steps 07:14 – Try storytelling as a strategy 07:53 – Test your call-to-action buttons 08:59 – Let them fill out what they want to fill out 09:20 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Give something to people to convert them into a lead. It’s not about having a lot of leads; it’s about getting qualified leads. Storytelling is a strategy that engages people to convert. Resources Mentioned: Hello Bar – tool to collect more emails SumoMe – tool for having takeovers or pop-ups Drip – email service provider Infusionsoft – another email service provider Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu