Marketing School
How to Promote Your Blog Post on a Tight Budget | Ep. #38
In Episode #38 Eric and Neil teach you how to promote a blog post. Whether you have a tight budget or an endless one, one of these plans will help you get people to read your content and share it. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:24 – How to promote a blog post 00:43 – In the beginning, 80% of your time should be spent on promotion. 01:00 – Find people who have already shared content 01:15 – Use Buzzsumo and Twitter 01:50 – Think about how you can stand out. 02:10 – Link out to influencers within the blog post. 02:55 – Link out ten times for every 1000 words. 03:10 – Linking to companies. 03:28 – Paid social ads. 03:40 – A huge chunk of funds go to promotion. 04:14 – Drive people to your site using Facebook. 04:29 – Also use Google. 04:40 – Figure out how to write amazing headlines 05:00 – Copyblogger Headline Formulas 05:30 – Headlines make a huge difference! 05:45 – Portent Headline Generator 06:05 – Build up a group of people that will help promote your content. 06:35 – It will give you the initial boost with your posts. 07:15 – Meeting people at conferences and build relationships. 07:40 – One guy who had a smart strategy reaching out to Eric and Neil. 08:10 – Take a look at Gmail advertising. 08:35 – A lot of targeting options. 08:58 – Two Facebook strategies 09:08 – Boosting posts 09:23 – Buying page likes 09:55 – Not all of your posts will be a hit. 10:23 – Be creative and listen to digital marketers about how to boost posts. 11:00 – That’s the end of today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Don’t make crappy infographics. Contact people who shared the original source of your graphic, and invite them to share your design. If you use infographics effectively, your site’s rankings will skyrocket. Resources Mentioned: Buzzsumo and Twitter – How to find people who have shared certain content Facebook and Google – Create paid social ads Copyblogger Headline Formulas – Create effective headlines Portent Headline Generator – Generate intriguing headlines on any topic Gmail advertising – Create extremely targeted ads Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu