How to Create an Infographic that Drives Up Traffic on Your Site | Ep. #37

In Episode #37 Eric and Neil discuss the value of a good infographic. Neil has seen more traffic and backlinks from infographics than from anything else. Learn how you can create an all-star graphic that drives up traffic on your site. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:24 – What goes into creating a viral infographic 00:40 – Links effect Google rankings 00:53 – Take complex info and make it visual, and people will link to it. 01:15 – Your rankings will skyrocket 01:30 – For Neil, backlinks and traffic have come mostly from infographics. 02:00 – There are a lot of crappy infographics. 02:10 – Start at Visual.ly to see examples of good infographics. 02:40 – Pull out elements that work in those designs. 02:50 – Dribbble is another resource to contact designers. 03:17 – The first step is to get good data. 03:28 – Get a researcher off of Upwork to collect and outlined data. 03:45 – Don't have more than six main points. 04:05 – Flow these points into a story. 04:25 – Publish the blog and get an embed code generator so that people can share your graphic. 05:00 – You need to go to Buzzsumo to find a good topic. 05:25 – Upwork is a great way to keep your costs low. 06:08 – Their friend uses 99designs for his infographics. 06:30 – How did your infographic go viral? 06:45 – Find data from other sources. 07:00 – See who shared that original data on Ahrefs. 07:20 – Email those people to ask them to share your infographic. 07:52 – Reach out to people that linked to the original article. 08:40 – Think about repurposing your infographics 09:00 – It makes it worth the time and money. 09:38 – That's the end of today's episode! 3 Key Points: Don't make crappy infographics. Contact people who shared the original source of your graphic, and invite them to share your design. If you use infographics effectively, your site's rankings will skyrocket. Resources Mentioned: Visual.ly and Dribbble – See examples of good design Upwork – Hire researchers and designers Buzzsumo – Find a good topic for your infographic 99designs – Another tool to hire designers and get inspiration Ahrefs – See who's sharing certain articles and posts