Best Process to Create Blog Posts that Convert Customers | Ep. #36
In Episode #36 Eric and Neil talk about why you should create blog posts, and what the best process is to do it. Learn the tricks of the pros, and find out what resources are available to you to make your blog writing not only entertaining or educational but actually capable of converting customers. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:24 – How to write amazing blog posts 00:35 – Educate and provide great information, and people will see you as an expert. 00:55 – People will share you and refer friends to you. 01:15 – The number one way they generate sign-ups for multiple companies. 01:20 – Thomas Tunguz's Post 01:55 – The effects of content marketing over time 02:05 – It's like compounding interest. 02:34 – You need one thing that stands out. 02:45 – Long-form blog posts backed by data. 03:04 – Not just content for content's sake. 03:15 – Show something unique and useful. 03:29 – eHow is a great example of what you shouldn't do. 04:12 – WaitButWhy.com 04:25 – Humor and long-form articles with stick figures 04:50 – Updating sites over time 05:26 – Write in a conversational tone. 06:18 – Engaging the audience and then going into your topic 06:45 – The intro, body, and conclusion 07:20 – End your blog post with a question. 07:45 – Don't forget your conclusion! People will ready your conclusion first. 08:20 – WP blog checklists on WordPress 08:54 – Design Pickle for unlimited new images 09:13 – Stock Unlimited for stock images 09:30 – Hemingwayapp.com 10:04 – Learn how to educate and convert customers. 10:28 – Create an actual process. 10:42 – That's the end of this episode! 3 Key Points: Content marketing will have a compounding effect on your sales. Structure your article with an intro, body and conclusion. Use a conversational tone and be unique. Resources Mentioned: Thomas Tunguz's Post – Learn about the very real effects of content marketing WaitButWhy.com – An example of a unique and entertaining blog WP blog checklists – Stay organized with your writing process Design Pickle and Stock Unlimited – Sources for images to add to your blog Hemingwayapp.com – Learn what you need to change in your own writing to actually engage customers