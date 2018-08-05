Marketing School
Are Marketing Certifications Worth It? | Ep. #35
In Episode #35 Eric and Neil debate whether marketing certifications are worth it—and here’s a hint: they’re not! Certifications are much like college degrees. They may get you in the right direction, but they will not give you the real experience that you need. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:24 – Are marketing certifications worth it? No! 00:45 – Most certifications take very little effort. 01:00 – It teaches you nothing. 01:15 – You need practical experience. 01:30 – One example of someone on Neil’s team 01:50 – It comes down to experience. 01:58 – Eric tried to get everyone on his team certified, but that didn’t really help anything. 02:35 – You’re better off learning on your own. 03:00 – Prove that you have real world skills. 03:10 – Certification is a starting point. It does not qualify you. 03:30 – Certifications are like college degrees. 03:45 – Neil’s friend who hires kids from Stanford. 04:05 – They are generating zero sales. 04:35 – It’s a resume builder, but it won’t help your business. 05:00 – Neil’s first experience with internet marketing as an intern. 05:45 – Internships give you real experience. 06:05 – Look for a free internship first. 06:25 – Employers don’t want to have to hold your hand. 07:00 – Don’t waste your time with certifications. 07:55 – That’s the end of this episode! 3 Key Points: Certifications just teach you how to memorize things. You need to get real, practical experience. Don’t waste your time with certifications! Resources Mentioned: N/A Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu