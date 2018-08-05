Marketing School
How to Perform a Competitive Analysis | Ep. #34
In Episode #34 Eric and Neil discuss how to perform a competitive analysis. This process is not just a way to steal from your competitors—it’s also a great way to motivate your team to see where you’re lacking and start making changes. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:22 – How you can do a competitive analysis. 00:45 – If you use a tool like SEMrush or Ahrefs, you can find top performing pages. 01:10 – See what you can steal from those pages. 01:45 – An example: Companies using a hub-and-spoke model 02:40 – The BuiltWith Tool 03:04 – WhatRunsWhere captures your competition’s ads 03:20 –SEMrush tells you the keywords your customers are bidding on. 04:19 – Using ahrefs to look at a monthly graph and see how many links your competitor is adding 05:20 – Moz to compare competitors side by side 05:50 – You can show your team where you are lacking and ultimately drive action. 06:30 – Go to NeilPatel.com for his social media analysis tool. 07:35 – Use SimilarWeb to see even more details of your competitors. 08:15 – Don’t do too much at once. 08:25 – Pick one category and compare what you’re doing to your competitors. 08:45 – See you tomorrow! 3 Key Points: Make yourself aware of the resources available to you for competitive analyses. Use competitive analysis to drive your own team to change. Pick one marketing category at a time to see what your competitors are doing. Resources Mentioned: SEMrush, Ahrefs, BuiltWith, WhatRunsWhere, Moz, and SimilarWeb – All valuable resources to help you see what your competitors are doing for their marketing. NeilPatel.com – Access to a social media analysis tool Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu