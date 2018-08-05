Marketing School
Driving Traffic with Affiliate Marketing | Ep. #33
In Episode #33 Eric and Neil discuss affiliate marketing. This marketing tactic, when pursued correctly, can be a very lucrative method for driving traffic. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:22 – What is affiliate marketing? 00:30 – Performance marketing. Someone else pushes your product. 01:00 – The seller collects the margin. 01:35 – There is a risk, but it can be very lucrative. 01:57 – Great opportunity if you don’t want to pay for marketing. 02:20 – Google search for affiliate networks and reach out to them. 02:40 – Release offers. 03:30 – Don’t jump the gun! 03:50 – Avoid legal battles and have good quality control. 04:10 – Use CallRail, LeadDyno, HasOffers 04:30 – Monitor the ads that affiliates are running. 05:00 – Bad traffic will give you bad reviews. 05:30 – The bigger the affiliate, the better. 05:45 – You need a strong website to give them a strong return. 06:10 – Read Affiliate Program Management: An Hour a Day 06:30 – If you’re starting out, affiliate marketing is a great way to start out. 07:10 – Learn more online about finding affiliates. 07:35 – Partners aiming for the same thing. 08:20 – Build a relationship. 08:45 – Rate and review our podcast! 3 Key Points: Affiliate marketing is a great way to start out! Make sure that you make smart decisions to avoid legal battles and maintain quality control. Look at affiliate marketing as a partnership, and foster that relationship. Resources Mentioned: CallRail, LeadDyno, HasOffers – Tools to help you with quality control. Read Affiliate Program Management: An Hour a Day Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu