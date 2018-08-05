Marketing School
How to Effectively Leverage Influencer Marketing | Ep. #32
In Episode #32 Eric and Neil describe influencer marketing and teach you the most effective way to use it for your product. If you thought influencer marketing wasn't for your new company, think again. It's a lot easier than it may seem. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:22 – What is influencer marketing? 00:35 – The Beats by Dre example 00:57 – Famous and popular people using products to attract more customers 01:30 – How can you leverage influencer marketing? 01:45 – Paying models per post. 02:10 – The numbers can be very lucrative for your company. 03:00 – One key thing: How loyal is someone's following? 03:50 – Don't pick the influencers with the biggest following. Look at their followers' engagement. 04:25 – Buying ads in bulk packages 04:50 – You don't have to reach out to these influencers on their own. Use Famebit.com. 05:50 – Make sure your influencer is the right fit for your product. 06:25 – Sporadic posts don't have a big impact. 06:40 – A consistent weekly post will have a bigger impact. 07:20 – Using a specific coupon with influencer marketing 07:40 – You can track that ad's success. 08:00 – See you tomorrow! 3 Key Points: You can leverage influencer marketing to bring in a lot of revenue. Look at someone's follower loyalty—not the number of followers. Consistent posts will have a bigger impact. Resources Mentioned: Famebit.com – A great place to start when you are first getting into influencer marketing.