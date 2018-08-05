Marketing School
How to Find a Great Consultant | Ep. #31
In Episode #31 Eric and Neil teach you how to find a great consultant. They'll discuss different sites and sources to find contracted workers and how you can find people with high-quality work for a low price. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:22 – How you can find a great consultant. 00:40 – Where can you find them? 00:54 – ProBlogger, AngelList, Hired.com, Crew.co 01:03 – You need a great process. 01:45 – Go to Upwork.com. 02:00 – Look for people related to the task you need done, and look over their reviews and portfolio. 02:25 – Be specific with what you need done. 02:45 – You will find people who are creative and are a good fit. 03:15 – Find out quickly who's qualified. 03:30 – One of Eric and Neil's main developers is a contracted worker. 04:36 – Another contracted worker from Growth Everywhere 05:05 – Use LinkedIn and search for people that work at your competition. 06:00 – Little to no risk. 06:24 – Force Hiring, from The Sale Acceleration Formula 07:40 – Reach out to people on LinkedIn. 08:10 – Don't hire people from major cities. 09:15 – Get work done for a lot cheaper. 3 Key Points: Use hiring sites to find qualified workers. Create a process that will help you identify a good fit. Hire people in small cities, where the cost of living is lower. Resources Mentioned: ProBlogger, AngelList, Hired.com, Crew.co, Upwork.com, Growth Everywhere, and LinkedIn – Reliable sites that will help you find great workers The Sale Acceleration Formula – A sales book that teaches about Force Hiring