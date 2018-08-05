Marketing School
How to Market ANY Product without Funding | Ep. #28
In Episode #28 Eric and Neil teach you how to market ANY product without any funding. Get your product out there and generate more traffic without spending a dime. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:22 – How you can market anything with no budget 00:50 – SEO and content: Setting a foundation for your site 01:55 – See what people search for on Quora 02:20 – Look for the most popular questions, and create content 02:40 – You’ll get a lot of search traffic 02:50 – Make sure it’s relevant to your business. 03:00 – Marketing and sales go hand in hand 03:25 – Reach out to people 03:40 – Use emailhunter.co and LinkedIn 03:55 – Layer on Clearbit to find out who is using your website 04:05 – Make sure you are set up to develop a retarget list 04:25 – Joining the LinkedIn groups that are related to what you do 04:50 – Don’t just be self-promotional 05:18 – Answering questions on Quora and other sites 05:45 – Your own site is the foundation 06:00 – Try Reddit, Growth Hackers, Inbound.org 06:20 – Get on podcasts 06:35 – Getting interviewed can be highly profitable 06:50 – How to use Twitter 07:00 – Find the top keywords in your industry at Buzzsumo 07:25 – Collect an email list from Twitter and send out your article 08:40 – It’s a really effective strategy 09:00 – Use social channels like Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube 09:45 – You will be able to stand out 10:00 – Be sure to subscribe to The Marketing School! 3 Key Points: SEO and your content are the foundation for your site. Marketing and sales work together. Use social channels to set yourself apart from your competitors. Resources Mentioned: Quora – A site that you can use to see what the popular questions are that people have right now. emailhunter.co and LinkedIn – Tools to find people and build a prospecting list Clearbit – A tool to help you track who visits your site Reddit, Growth Hackers, Inbound.org – Sites you can put your content on Buzzsumo – Find the top keywords in your industry Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube – Social channels that you should utilize in order to stand out Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu