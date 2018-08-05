Marketing School
The Secret to Collecting More Email Signups | Ep. #27
In Episode #27 Eric and Neil give you some secrets to collecting more email signups. They’ll provide you with some useful tools, and they teach what makes someone want to give you their email. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:22 – How you can collect more email signups 00:38 – The importance of emails 01:15 – You have more control over your audience 01:25 – The easy way is to use an exit pop-up 02:00 – Hello Bar is a great place to start 02:25 – You can also use SumoMe 02:30 – Adding content upgrades to your posts 03:00 – Drive up your conversion rate 03:10 – Page takeovers 03:25 – Blends in with design and doesn’t look like a pop-up 03:50 – The power of a specific page takeover 04:30 – Use eBooks to generate traffic 05:10 – eBooks and partnerships 05:35 – Collect thousands of emails in a short time 05:45 – A helpful article on how to get tons of emails 06:33 – Building a product and using it to drive leads 07:15 – Tools are one of the most effective ways to collect emails 07:40 – It’s a way to give people value 07:50 – Animated GIFs for page takeovers 08:22 – Join us tomorrow! 3 Key Points: Using an exit pop-up is the easiest way to collect more emails. Use products to drive leads. Offer people something a value. That will make them actually want to give you their email. Resources Mentioned: ConversionXL, Conversion Rate Experts, and Swiped.co – Tools to help you run tests on your site Wayback Machine – How to see what successful sites have done over time Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu