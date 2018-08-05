Marketing School
Neil & Eric's Best Unexpected CRO Wins | Ep. #26
In Episode #26 Eric and Neil talk about their CRO "wins." These unexpected successes drove more traffic and closed more sales. Learn what you can do to see the same results. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:22 – The best unexpected/weird CRO wins 00:39 – Conversion rate optimization: CRO 01:15 – SEO and CRO go hand in hand 01:30 – How Eric made transcripts for videos to boost SEO 02:10 – Letting people "log in" with Facebook, Twitter, or Google instead of using form fields 03:00 – Moving products out of the eye frames 03:40 – Using a story format 04:20 – There are a lot of tests you can run 04:30 – ConversionXL, Conversion Rate Experts, and Swiped.co 04:40 – The Wayback Machine 04:58 – Check out Google Search Console 05:10 – Take the keywords from Google and run a test 05:35 – See an increase in traffic after 30 days 06:06 – A final test: update posts over and over 06:40 – Updated posts move higher in the rankings 3 Key Points: SEO and CRO go hand in hand. Use stories to get better results. Update your posts to move them higher up in the rankings. Resources Mentioned: ConversionXL, Conversion Rate Experts, and Swiped.co – Tools to help you run tests on your site Wayback Machine – How to see what successful sites have done over time