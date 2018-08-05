Marketing School
How to Monetize Your Blog | Ep. #25
In Episode #25 Eric and Neil talk about how to monetize your blog. If you're a passionate blogger with a good following, it's time to start elevating your blog to a potential revenue source. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:22 – The best ways to monetize your blog 00:35 – Look into affiliate marketing or performance marketing 01:10 – Collect money from sales 01:17 – ClickBank, Commission Junction, Share A Sale, Skimlinks 01:29 – Avoid ads at all costs 01:50 – You'll make the least amount of money from ads 02:00 – Generate an email list 02:15 – You can sell your products through your email list 02:35 – Continually market to those people 02:45 – The concept of courses 03:00 – People making seven figures a year 03:20 – An example with eBooks and courses 03:57 – Don't be too aggressive at the beginning. Wait for a loyal audience. 04:25 – Collect leads 04:45 – Take your blog content and create lead pages 04:55 – How to drive traffic to your lead page 05:45 – Monetizing a blog takes time. Think about your value to others first. 06:20 – Don't push anything until you have a loyal following. 06:50 – Survey your audience to find out what problems they are facing. 07:10 – Work to solve those problems. 08:12 – Get people to commit before you launch your service. 09:00 – See you in tomorrow's episode! 3 Key Points: Avoid ads at all costs. Generate a following before you push sales. Develop eBooks, courses, and other services that you can promote to people on your email list. Resources Mentioned: ClickBank, Commission Junction, Share A Sale, and Skimlinks – Resources to help you get into affiliate marketing with your blog