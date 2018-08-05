Is it Worth it to Attend Marketing Events? | Ep. #23

Small Things Make The Biggest Difference | Ep. #638
In episode #638, Eric and Neil discuss why the small things can make a big difference. Tune in to hear how many different facets go into creating a successful business. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: Small Things Make The Biggest Difference [00:36] At a past job, Eric took the footer links on the homepage and added more that said "Learn Web Design" and "Learn Web Development". These small changes helped to improve the domain authority. [01:23] The Dropbox referral program isn't what made their company, even though it helped. [01:35] Their explainer video was also a small thing that helped make a difference without making the only difference. [02:00] Dropbox offered a lot of little things to help create the powerhouse they are today. [02:15] It's never just one thing, but rather a lot of little things that make up a successful company. [02:45] It's like a video game: you are constantly leveling up. [03:38] Think about building things up, but remember not to do it in isolation. [04:00] Figure out how you can do one small marketing thing each and every week. [04:05] Even though you won't' necessarily see the results every week, it will pay off in the near future. [04:20] When Eric started at Single Grain, the web traffic was 4000/month. Now, it is 100,000+/month. [04:30] This improvement was made over the course of four years. [04:41] Never expect immediate results. [05:16] Eric remembers grinding away until he got results. [05:44] It's all about the journey! [06:06] For the first year that Eric was podcasting Growth Everywhere, he would spend six hours putting together all the facets of creating and uploading an episode. [06:17] He only got 9 downloads per day, but kept grinding away until he got more listeners. [06:30] Now, they get 80,000 listeners. [06:44] There was no one thing that made the podcast big, it was a combination of factors. [06:48] That's all for today!