How to Become a Better Marketer | Ep. #20
In Episode #20 Eric and Neil teach you how to become a better marketer. Start taking advantage of new technology and new strategies, and study the marketing tactics of the pros. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:25 – How to become a better marketer 00:50 – Talking to the highest performers 01:20 – Find what's working and what's not 01:38 – Learning through reading 01:45 – Looking for case studies and then trying it out yourself 02:30 – Look for recent studies 03:00 – Where to find these case studies 03:10 – land-book.com, swiped.co, Growth Hacker 04:00 – What Runs Where, Which Test Won 04:30 – Looking for innovative stuff 04:40 – Infographics that are animated 05:30 – Going to social sites to see what's new and replicating those strategies 06:30 – Having the right mindset 06:40 – Persistence and stubbornness 08:00 – Don't give up too quickly 08:15 – Look at your data and survey your customers 09:00 – Find out where people are dropping off and why they aren't buying 09:20 – Quantitative and qualitative data 09:50 – Develop an experimentation process (Brian Balfour's blog post) 10:50 – Subscribe to get more marketing tactics! 3 Key Points: Connect with high performers to see what's working for them. Read case studies and model successful marketing strategies. Analyze your data and survey your customers. Resources Mentioned: land-book.com, swiped.co, Growth Hacker, What Runs Where, and Which Test Won – Numerous resources to find marketing case studies and learn what the top marketing campaigns are doing Brian Balfour's blog post – Tips to develop your experimentation process