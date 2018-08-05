Marketing School
The Best Tactics to Market Your Consulting Company | Ep. #19
In Episode #19 Eric and Neil give you the ins and outs of marketing your consulting company. From when you’re first starting out to when you have a more stable revenue, they’ll teach you the best tactics to get more leads fast. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:25 – How to market a consulting company 00:55 – Blogging to get more traffic 01:28 – Content marketing is the number-one channel for leads 01:40 – In the beginning, you need to generate revenue as quick as possible. 01:50 – Identifying your ideal clients 02:15 – Finding the smaller companies, and showing them how they can improve 03:00 – Sending that info out to multiple employees and their investors 03:50 – Do the things most people aren’t willing to do 04:00 – Using webinars once you have money coming in 04:37 – Creating a tool 05:20 – Associating yourself with the biggest brands 06:25 – Podcasting can lead to business opportunities 07:15 – Using videos to show how you analyze websites 08:15 – Specialization 08:30 – Find a niche for your company 09:15 – See you at our next episode! 3 Key Points: Start with content marketing. Do the things that most people aren’t willing to do so that you can get your foot in the door. Offer free tools and videos to help people see the value that you are providing. Resources Mentioned: N/A Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu