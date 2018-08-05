Marketing School
How to Get People to Open Your Emails | Ep. #18
In Episode #18 Eric and Neil talk about how to get people to open up your emails. They'll teach you how to up your open rates and avoid the spam folder. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:25 – How to get more people to open up your email. 00:50 – Don't just test the subject line 01:05 – The sender name makes a huge impact 02:10 – Use a person's name or a company name 02:30 – What are good open rates? 02:40 – Look at unique opens. 03:00 – Don't let your open rates drop under 20% 03:20 – Remove people who aren't opening your emails for several months 03:40 – Don't waste money sending emails to people who aren't interested 04:00 – Maropost and Infusionsoft 04:15 – An email hack 04:25 – Put emojis in your subject line to get people's attention 05:00 – Lower-cased, casual subject lines 05:50 – Examples of good subject lines 07:00 – Personalized subject lines, using the first name 07:40 – It makes it more relevant 09:10 – Doing something that makes you stand out 09:25 – Watch out for being marked as spam 10:20 – See you tomorrow at our next episode! 3 Key Points: Don't let your open rate fall below 20%. Look at your subject line as well as the sender name that you use. Make your subject line unique and personal. Resources Mentioned: Maropost and Infusionsoft – programs to use for sending out emails