Marketing School
#17: How to Create a Marketing Funnel for Best Results
In Episode #17 Eric and Neil explain what a marketing funnel is. Then they’ll walk you through how to create your own marketing funnel, with advice on automated tools to help you get the best results. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:23 – What is a marketing funnel? 00:25 – Google a “marketing funnel” and see Neil’s site at the top 01:00 – Funneling down from 100 to one or two people 01:44 – A marketing funnel is a great way to get people to convert 01:55 – The chances of a random person on the street to agree to marry you vs. agree to go on a date with you 02:50 – Getting to know your visitors over time 03:10 – Collect emails and educate people to build trust 03:28 – They will be much more likely to say ‘yes’ a month or so later 02:55 – The top of the funnel 04:12 – The middle of the funnel 04:33 – The bottom of the funnel, closing them on an offer 04:49 – The importance of collecting emails 05:02 – Drip is an easy email automation tool 05:20 – Acquired by Leadpages 05:28 – Infusionsoft has more advanced features 05:40 – An example of how the tool is used 06:20 – Tracking what type of emails people open 06:50 – Getting people involved in a free trial 07:25 – Taking them through multiple funnels 07:55 – Infusionsoft lets you track everything so that you can use multiple funnels 09:00 – You don’t have to start out with an advanced method 09:25 – Simple processes when you’re starting out 10:00 – Use software later on to stay organized 11:20 – Keep it simple and make it more complex as it is successful 10:54 – We’ll see you in the next episode! 3 Key Points: A marketing funnel is a strategy to get people to convert. The funnel is divided into three processes, at the top, middle, and bottom of the funnel. Start out with a simple funnel, and adjust that funnel until you see success. Then you can start to make your marketing funnel more complex. Resources Mentioned: Drip, Leadpages, and Infusionsoft: Automated marketing tools Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu