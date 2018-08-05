Marketing School
#16: Creating Great Links that Boost Your Website's Ranking
In Episode #16 Eric and Neil talk about how to create great links that boost your website’s ranking. Hear about specific strategies that you can implement to create stellar links with high relevancy. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:23 – What goes into a great link? 00:40 – The more people link to you, the better you will rank. 00:55 – Not all links are created equal. 01:20 – Look for domain authority 02:00 – Look at how relevant a link is 02:30 – Linking sites with related topics 02:55 – Do-follow links vs. no-follow links 03:50 – Study by Moz: The effects of links and where you’re linking from 04:30 – How easy is it for someone to build a certain link? 05:05 – Google knows the difference between user-generated content and non-user-generated content 05:30 – Links that can’t be easily manipulated are much more powerful. 06:00 – Don’t make too many links too quickly. 06:38 – Continuing with the same velocity will eventually make your ranking jump 07:00 – Stay consistent with your speed as you build links. 07:30 – Link Blending 07:40 – Mentioning other people in the same category so that Google can recognize the relevancy of your links 08:30 – Getting links from high-ranked sites by using the same keywords 09:40 – A Link Wheel 10:00 – Cross linking and multiple tiers of links 10:20 – All the sites are boosting each other up 10:45 – Apply this tactic in a “white hat” way. 11:30 – Check out tomorrow’s episode! 3 Key Points: Not all links are created equal—look for domain authority and relevancy. Use links that can’t be easily manipulated. Stay consistent with the number of links you are adding throughout the life of your website. Resources Mentioned: Study by Moz: An article that discusses the effects of links from different sources Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu