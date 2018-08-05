Marketing School
#15: Link Building for Better Google Ranking
In Episode #15 Eric and Neil talk about link building. When you want to up your rating on Google, you need to have strong links to sites with a good standing. Build relationships with sites similar to your industry, and put in the effort to get your links out there. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:25 – What is link building? 00:40 – Google and the value of links 01:05 – You get to the top ranking on Google by having strong content and links 01:30 – Not all links are created equal 01:45 – Google can discern the authority of your links 02:00 – How to build great links 02:10 – Ahrefs.com pulls up links on your competitors' sites and ranks those links based on domain authority 02:30 – It's like a richter scale 02:45 – You want a domain authority of 60 or higher 03:00 – Hit up those sites and ask if they would be willing to link to your content 03:35 – Email relevant sites to get them to link to you 04:00 – Tools like Outreach.io and PersistIQ will send emails out for you 04:30 – Don't automate the process too much 04:45 – Guest posting is another way to get great links 04:55 – Look for sites that are relevant to you 05:20 – Make everything easy for the site you are reaching out to 05:40 – Link building should start with building a relationship 06:15 – Guest post to drive customers and help your brand 06:50 – Using broken links from sites that go down every day 07:20 – Google "broken link checker" 07:30 – Find broken links in your industry 07:40 – Put your URL into Archive.org and make a better version of the original site 08:05 – Email the sites linking to that dead page, and offer your new content 08:25 – 20 to 30% success rate with broken links 09:10 – Roundup building 09:25 – Create a roundup for your niche, and people will reach out to you 3 Key Points: Link to quality sites that are related to your industry. Make the process easy for the site you are reaching out to. Look at building links as a byproduct of building relationships. Resources Mentioned: Ahrefs.com – Helps you find sites where you can link your content Outreach.io and PersistIQ – Tools to send out automated emails