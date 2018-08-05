



Marketing School

#14: Leveraging Facebook Live as a Marketing Tool

In Episode #14 Eric and Neil encourage you to use cu. Learn how to create engaging videos and build up your brand and customer base. Eric and Neil will give you simple, straightforward guidelines to leverage the future of Facebook. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:25 – How to leverage Facebook Live 00:35 – It allows you to broadcast what you’re doing live. 01:00 – It’s a more personal experience with your customers 01:15 – Videos on Facebook will continue to grow 01:30 – The importance of Facebook Live 01:40 – Videos are pushed to the top of a newsfeed 02:00 – You get more comments, views, and shares 2:30 – Competitors, like Snapchat and YouTube 03:00 – This is one way to build a brand 03:15 – An opportunity to stand out and get people to buy from you 03:30 – Neil’s experience with Facebook Live is that the longer you stay on, the more people will view it 04:00 – Likes, shares, and comments will get your video to do better 04:30 – Neil does a Q and A on his live videos to get more comments 04:50 – Waiting rooms before a live video 05:35 – Playing two live videos at once 06:00 – Educational videos can drive business 06:30 – If you want the most engagement, announce your video the day before 06:50 – Timing makes a huge difference. Be consistent with when you do a Facebook Live video. 07:40 – Facebook Insights will let you know when your followers are most active on your page 08:05 – You need a verified account 08:25 – Leonard Kim’s article on how to get a verified page 08:58 – You want to reach an audience beyond your Facebook friends 09:25 – Test what material has most engagement 09:55 – Tweet @NeilPatel and @EricOsiu if you think news would be an interesting topic for live videos 10:35 – Leave a rating and review, and please subscribe! 3 Key Points: Facebook Live will continue to grow and become a prominent platform on Facebook. Use Facebook Live as a marketing tool to develop your brand. Find the most effective way to get people engaged in your videos. Resources Mentioned: Facebook Live – A new and growing tool that will help you build your brand Facebook Insights – How to find out when your follows are most active Leonard Kim’s article – Easy steps to get your page verified on Facebook Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu