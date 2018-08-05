



Marketing School

#13: How to Stay Consistent with Your Blog Content

In Episode #13 Eric and Neil provide useful tips to help you stay consistent with your blog content. They’ll talk about the value of consistent posts, and they’ll give you the resources you need to keep producing content and stay organized. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:25 – How to stay consistent with content output 00:55 – Neil’s blog Quick Sprout and what happened when he took a break from blogging 01:15 – Keep on top of your blog 01:40 – Block out time to create your content 02:27 – If you’re not sure what to write on, go to Buzzsumo.com 02:40 – Find a blogger online and clearly label what you need from them. Ask for writing samples and know their rate. 03:20 – Pay should be between $50 to $200 for one blog post 03:40 – Schedule out your content with your writers 03:55 – Publish posts once you have a backlog of posts 04:10 – You will speed up with blog writing as you keep doing it 04:30 – You have to have a content bank 04:50 – Create an editorial calendar 05:20 – See what’s going to be posted in the future, and let people know what’s coming 05:30 – The calendar is a helpful tool for a book launch 06:00 – Editorial calendars will help you with organization 06:15 – The calendar helps you know what you should be writing on 06:35 – It will help you make sure you are targeting the right people 07:30 – Tools for an editorial calendar 07:35 – Coschedule is what Eric and Neil use 08:15 – Editorial Calendar plugin on WordPress 08:30 – Start out your blog at a pace that you can handle 09:10 – You need to have a process for writing 09:35 – A process can be handed off easily to other writers 10:00 – Make sure you don’t make things too complicated 10:45 – Leave a rating and review, and please subscribe! 3 Key Points: Have a backlog of content ready to post to your blog. Create an editorial calendar to help you stay organized and know what you should be writing about. Develop a process that can easily be handed off to other writers. Resources Mentioned: Quick Sprout – Neil’s blog Buzzsumo.com – A tool to help you find new topics to write about CoSchedule and Editorial Calendar plugin – Two tools you can use to create an editorial calendar Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu