#12: How to Build Premium Quality Backlinks to Boost Rankings

In Episode #11 Eric and Neil discuss premium quality backlinks. They'll explain what the heck that means, and they'll give you clear tools to help you create the best backlinks. As you find ways to connect people with your content, using the resources available to you and being proactive will drive up your rankings in no time. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:25 – How can you build premium quality backlinks? 00:45 – Get to the top of Google with backlinks and content 01:00 – Big websites have a high domain authority 01:25 – Backlinks are a vote of confidence 01:40 – You will up your rankings with better backlinks 01:55 – Network with people you know already 02:10 – Give each other value by posting on each other's blogs 02:30 – Buzzsumo ranks most popular blog posts 2:45 – Take those posts and turn them into infographics 03:00 – Use Dribbble.com and Ahrefs.com to see who has linked to that post, and share your infographics with those readers 03:40 – Infographics can do even better than the original data-driven blog posts 04:30 – Your site will rank higher 04:40 – The Skyscraper Technique (from Brian Dean of Backlinko) 05:00 – Find who is sharing and linking certain content 05:30 – Find a way to expand the most popular content 06:00 – Reach out to people to share your newer, better content 06:25 – Making something that is better than what's already out there 06:55 – Broken Link Checker and Ahrefs 07:25 – Create a better version of content that is no longer on the internet 08:00 – Reach out to the sites that have the dead links, and offer them your new version of the content 08:25 – Find resource pages and request that they link to your content 09:00 – Find people who are willing to be guest bloggers 09:25 – Get access to publishers and use their links 10:00 – PRServe 10:15 – Revolutionizing the PR industry 10:40 – You pay them only when your content gets in the press. 11:00 – The service drove more customers for Eric and Neil 12:00 – Subscribe to get content daily! 3 Key Points: Premium quality backlinks will boost your rankings. Start with people you already know, and then utilize online tools to create better backlinks. Create the best version of the most popular content on the web. Resources Mentioned: Buzzsumo – A resource to find the most popular content on the internet right now Dribbble.com – A resource to help you design infographics Ahrefs.com – Tracks backlinks and keywords for you and your competitors Backlinko – Brian Dean's blog with helpful insights to strong web content Broken Link Checker – How to find dead links on the internet PRServe – A PR agency that only requires payment when your blog gets publicity