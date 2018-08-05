Marketing School
#11: The Value of Customer Feedback
In Episode #11 Eric and Neil discuss the value of customer feedback. Reaching out to your audience when you're starting your business and as your business is developing will help your company to continue to grow and see success. Find ways to consistently get the truth from your customers—take even the negative feedback into consideration. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:25 – Why and how should you collect customer feedback? 00:40 – What is customer feedback? 01:09 – "All that matters is what your customers are telling you." 01:25 – The value of negative feedback 01:40 – "You can't live in the black box." 02:10 – Solve the customer's problem 02:30 – Eric and Neil's mistake when they built a blog was to leave out the audience 03:15 – Customers will drive your business in the long run 03:30 – Why people choose certain brands 03:50 – "Delight your customers." 04:15 – Survey your customers and your competitor's customers 04:50 – How often do you survey your customers? – Once a month at least. 05:00 – Do something about problems that come up. 05:20 – Buffer and Zapier have outstanding customer support 05:40 – Calling the clients to see how they're doing 06:00 – Ask them: "If you had a bottomless budget, what would you have us do for you?" 06:45 – Don't freak out about negative feedback 07:05 – Look at the volume of good vs. bad feedback 07:20 – Don't bribe people to give you feedback. 07:50 – You want the truth. 08:00 – Requesting a testimonial from a happy customer 08:30 – Intercom helps you interact with customers 09:00 – Managing live chat on your website 3 Key Points: Don't ignore negative feedback. A good customer relationship will drive your business. Consistently take time to gather feedback and see what problems are coming up. Resources Mentioned: Buffer and Zapier – Two companies that are renowned for their incredible customer support Intercom – A company that can help you interact and get feedback from your customers