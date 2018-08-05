Marketing School
#10: How to Find Your First Marketing Job
In Episode #10 Eric and Neil help you decide where to start out for your first marketing job. They weigh the pros and cons of an agency or working in house, and they discuss what really matters most—your learning and growth. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:25 – What should your first marketing job be? 00:45 – Agency vs. in house 01:10 – Where should people should go? – Agency. 01:40 – The poker analogy 02:10 – Becoming a well-rounded marketer 02:45 – Getting into the agency world 03:05 – Growth potential 03:45 – Break Media 04:25 – Agency people typically have higher skills and more experience 05:25 – Neil's experience at a startup 06:45 – Where's the company at? 07:10 – "Are you growing or not?" 07:30 – Opportunities will continue to come as you learn and grow 08:20 – Experience is worth more than the pay 3 Key Points: Starting at an agency will give you a better learning environment. Your first salary should not be as important as the experience and opportunity for growth. Once you get in the door and continue gaining experience, the better opportunities will come.