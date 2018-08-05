Marketing School
#9: Breaking Down Retargeting
In Episode #9 Eric and Neil break down retargeting. Today, retargeting has made huge leaps and is a great resource that you should utilize in your marketing. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:25 – What’s retargeting? -- Ads the follow you from website to website 01:00 – Now retargeting has grown a lot 01:50 – Helping you build relationships with people 02:05 – Options today 02:20 – Example of an ad on marketing funnels 02:50 – Giving people more opportunities to act, or to buy 03:20 – “Turn all those people who said no into saying yes.” 03:35 – “Show them something different.” 04:00 – “Remarketing is like marriage and dating.” 05:05 – Digital Marketer Traffic Temperatures 05:40 – Cold traffic 06:30 – Segmenting who you’re going after 07:20 – Marketing for a local business 07:40 – Look-alike audiences 08:30 – An option to target cold audiences 08:45 – Start with Google and Facebook 10:05 – Targeting people from your email list 10:45 – Subscribe to this podcast and leave a rating and review! 3 Key Points: Retargeting helps you build longer lasting relationships with your audience. Give people more opportunities to buy your service or product. When you’re first starting out, try Google and Facebook for your retargeting. Resources Mentioned: Digital Marketer Traffic Temperatures – An article that will break down the different levels or “temperatures” of traffic for you Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu