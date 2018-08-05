Marketing School
#8: How to Start Your First Marketing Campaign
In Episode #8 Eric and Neil talk about starting your first marketing campaign. When your business is brand new, you may want to try to get as much traffic as possible—but what you really need to worry about is creating one-on-one relationships with your first few customers. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:25 – Where should you start your first marketing campaign? – "What worked for someone else won't necessarily work for you." 01:00 – Neil's experience copying the campaigns of other companies 01:20 – "Throwing spaghetti on the wall." 01:35 – Finding what sticks 02:00 – Picking one tactic that has the most potential 02:15 – Adding tools as you see success 03:00 – What's your take on focusing on one area? – "That's fine, just pick the one that sticks." 04:00 – Growth for entrepreneurs 04:10 – one-on-one contact 04:30 – An example of this strategy 05:11 – "First hundred customers are all being acquired manually." 05:30 – Those first customers are important 05:50 – Bad press when you're starting out 06:10 – Driving traffic with blogs and ads 06:45 – Content marketing takes time 07:00 – Consider your cash flow 07:40 – With more money, focus on long-term strategies 08:00 – What channel would you avoid? – Partnerships. 08:30 – They have a low success rate. 09:00 – Content marketing 09:10 – Understand your audience first. 10:10 – Kissmetrics started with the wrong audience 3 Key Points: You need to find the right marketing strategy for your specific business. Find out who your audience is before you establish long-term marketing plans. Avoid partnerships and content marketing when you are first starting out. Resources Mentioned: Kissmetrics – Neil's company that went through a lot of marketing strategies