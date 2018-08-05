Marketing School
#7: Why Do You Need a Blog Today?
In Episode #7 Eric and Neil talk about why you need a blog in today’s age. Blogging is a free marketing tool, but it takes certain tactics and skills to be successful at it. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:25 – Why do you need a blog today? – “Best way to get free visitors to your website.” 01:10 – “This will help you generate more leads.” 01:20 – Providing value 01:35 – The Points Guy 02:00 – A home base 02:10 – Blogs generate as much traffic as paid advertising 02:45 – Facebook’s fan pages 03:15 – What are some tactics to starting a successful blog? – Consistency 03:30 – A long-term journey 04:00 – Having patience 04:35 – Traffic changes when blogs stop 04:50 – Corporate blogs 05:10 – A conversational tone 05:45 – Your headline 06:10 – Copy Blogger’s post on how to write good headlines 06:20 – YouTubers 06:45 – Your headline drives readers 07:00 – It must match your content 07:10 – “Make sure your content is relevant.” 07:20 – Kissmetrics 08:15 -- Repurposing your content 08:30 – Audio versions and YouTube 09:10 – Touching a different audience 09:30 – Is blogging right for you? 10:00 – jobs.problogger.net 10:20 – Promotion of your content 10:30 -- Ahrefs.com 10:45 – Buzzsumo.com 11:40 – The importance of promotion when you’re starting out 12:20 – HubSpot statistics 13:00 – Subscribe to this podcast and leave a rating and review! 3 Key Points: Blogging is a free marketing tool to drive traffic to your business. With the right tactics, you can produce a successful blog. There are proven statistics behind blogging which prove that blogs drive traffic and ultimately revenue. Resources Mentioned: Kissmetrics – The company focuses on relevant content Copy Blogger’s post – Helpful insights for good blog headlines jobs.problogger.net – A great resource to hire a blogger Ahrefs.com – A tool to help you track the success of your blog Buzzsumo.com – Neil’s tool to find out what topics are trending in his industry HubSpot – A resource to help you see the statistics behind successful blogs Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu