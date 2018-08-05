Marketing School
#6: Why is Personal Branding Important?
In Episode #6 Eric and Neil talk about personal branding. The image that you put out for yourself can carry a lot of weight—even more weight than your company's brand or philosophy. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:25 – Why is personal branding important? – "You connect more with the individual than you do with the corporate brand." 01:30 – Gary Vaynerchuk 1:50 – "You can control what you want to do with your audience." 2:15 – What are some tactics to build personal branding? – Start out with social media and accept more friends and followers. 02:55 – Cross-promote on different platforms 03:20 – Twitter tools 03:30 – Following tools 04:10 – The growth of Eric's business and brand 05:00 – How can you show the value of your service to your audience and help your brand grow? – Writing a book 06:00 – Blogging 06:15 -- How to reach out to be a guest poster on a blog 07:00 – Creating networks and relationships 08:00 – Finding opportunities as a writer 08:40 -- "You just have to start somewhere." 09:10 – "People will reach out to you." 09:50 – These are long-term goals. 10:10 – Associating yourself with famous/popular people in your field 11:40 – Subscribe to this podcast on iTunes! 3 Key Points: Your personal brand is more valuable than your corporate brand. Start building your personal brand by networking and blogging. Associate yourself with people who are successful in your field and who will make you known.