#5: The Biggest SEO Mistakes of their Careers
Summary: Welcome to The Marketing School Podcast—your resource to learn, grown, and nurture your passion for online marketing! In Episode #5 Eric and Neil center the conversation on, The Biggest SEO Mistakes of Their Career. Enjoy! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:38 – Eric kicks off with blackhat, whitehat, and greyhat SEO 01:29 – Building low-quality links to a brand-new sites 02:00 – Google’s Algorithm’s are smarter than you—they will always find out if something shady is going on 02:20 – That being said, it’s worth it to dabble in some “shady” business if it’s your own site as an experiment, to learn about both sides of the coin 02:48 – Back in the day, Neil would do whatever it would take to turn quick buck 04:12 – Don’t think short-term, you need to think LONG term 04:40 – Go whitehat and build for endurance 05:05 – Eric talks blackhat SEO in-depth 06:01 – Take blackhat tactics and use them in a whitehat matter 06:27 – Do not crank low-quality content 07:23 – The Google Panda Penalty 08:19 – a 35% drop in organic traffic 08:30 – Make sure you do a redesign properly or you will get crucified in SEO 09:51 – Content is King—it’s a cliché but true 10:16 – But you NEED backlinks too 10:53 – The two biggest factors to ranking in Google? Links and Content 3 Key Points: Links and content, links and content, links and content! Dabble in blackhat on websites that you own and don’t care about so you can better understand that side of marketing and avoid it on things that matter. When it comes to client websites—and websites you care about in general—think long-term and always go whitehat. Resources Mentioned: The Google Panda Penalty – An SEO penalty Neil was hit with on one of his websites. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu