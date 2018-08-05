Marketing School
#4: How To Get A Job In Marketing
Episode 4 Summary: Welcome to The Marketing School Podcast—your resource to learn, grown, and nurture your passion for online marketing! In Episode #4 Eric and Neil center the conversation on, How to Get a Job in Marketing. Enjoy! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:47 – Neil has lots of experience hiring marketers 01:03 – Never read resumes—they’re bullshit 01:25 – Put wannabe marketers on the hot seat 02:25 – If you don’t have your own website, how can you say you’ve ever marketed? 03:50 – Hire people to add value, not just fill rolls 04:15 – Stand out from the crowd 04:54 – Eric’s first marketing job 05:29 – Deliver work that is above and beyond 05:44 – Don’t obsess about theory in job interviews—share your wins, your actions and results 06:22 – The best marketers out there know how to think outside the box 07:45 – Creativity is the key to shining 08:23 – IF you want to show people you know what you’re talking about—create content for your application, a PDF, a screencast, SOMETHING 09:43 – Put yourself in the employers’ shoes—would you hire someone who just gives you a resume or would you hire someone that goes above and beyond? 3 Key Points: If it was YOUR company, would you hire someone that just sends you a resume, or would you hire someone that goes above and beyond? When you’re trying to get a job in marketing demonstrate that you’ve worked in marketing!—you need to know more than theory. Don’t rely on your resume because resumes are bullshit—find a way to stand out! Resources Mentioned: N/A Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu