Marketing School
#3: Neil & Eric's Favorite Marketing Tools
Welcome to The Marketing School Podcast—your resource to learn, grown, and nurture your passion for online marketing! In Episode #3 Eric and Neil center the conversation on, Their Favorite Marketing Tools. Enjoy! Show Notes: 00:40 – Neil kicks off the conversation 00:45 – Neil’s favorite marketing tool is one that everybody fails to use properly…Google Anayltics 01:35 – You need at least 6 months to generate quality organic traffic 01:50 – What works on Facebook does NOT work well for organic 02:45 – Google Search Console 05:00 – Nudging keywords up just a little bit can really maximize traffic 06:00 – Look for the low-hanging fruit 06:04 – AHREFS 06:15 – Highlights backlinks, backlinks lost, and links of competitors 07:48 – knowing what your competitors are ranking for is priceless 08:26 – Talking in detail about SEM Rush 08:45 – Can show adverts competitors are running 09:12 – www.crazyegg.com 09:50 – Transparency into how people engage with your website 10:29 – Most people don’t scroll beyond the fold 10:55 – www.hellobar.com 11:31 – Great at generating additional emails 3 Key Points: What works for social doesn’t always work for organic and vice versa. Gain insight into what your competitors are doing—it will really pay off. If you’re using Google Analytics, chances are you’re using it improperly—make sure you really know what you’re doing, take the time to LEARN. Resources Mentioned: www.crazyegg.com – Gain transparency into what visitors are doing on your websites www.hellobar.com – A tool to maximize email acquisition AHREFS – Use to gain insight into what competitors are doing Google Anayltics – Neil’s holy grail of online marketing Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu