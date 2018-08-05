Marketing School
#2: Neil & Eric's Biggest Marketing Wins
Welcome to The Marketing School Podcast—your resource to learn, grown, and nurture your passion for online marketing! In Episode #2 Eric and Neil center the conversation on, Their Biggest Marketing Wins. Enjoy! Show Notes: 00:42 – Neil kicks off the conversation 00:55 – Authenticate sign-ups through Facebook or Gmail 01:29 – Eliminate the friction of signing up 01:53 – This ONE trick helped Neil double their sign-up numbers 02:18 – When you’re writing content, what is your goal? 02:43 – Defining the content upgrade 03:30 – Offering content upgrades led to a roughly 10% conversion increase 04:12 – Thrive—a GREAT plugin especially when combined with leadpages 05:25 – Link your content to detailed guides 05:47 – Go ABOVE AND BEYOND and you’ll have better content than your competition every time 06:14 – Don’t litter your guides with fluff—be detailed 07:05 – SEM Rush 07:50 – Get the traction first—you need to hit singles before you can hit homeruns 08:19 – Betting the house on YouTube Marketing 08:55 – Snapchat 10B views per day 09:12 – The things that require the most work are the things that have the biggest payoff 09:52 – Translate your content into other languages 3 Key Points: Most of the stuff on the internet is for English-speaking people, but most people in the world don’t speak English—translate your content. Go above and beyond—that which requires the most work comes with the biggest rewards. When you’re creating content, always be cognizant of your end-goal. Resources Mentioned: SEM Rush – Tool Eric loves Thrive – a GREAT plugin recommended by Neil, particularly when it is combined with Leadpages Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu