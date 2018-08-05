Marketing School
#1: Where to Learn Marketing
In Episode #1 Eric and Neil introduce the world to The Marketing School—a daily podcast built to share marketing insights with the world. Today’s main topic: where you can go to learn marketing. Show Notes: 01:36 – Do you want learn about online marketing?—Don’t go to college! 02:22 – College professors don’t have practical, up-to-date, field experience 02:31 – Go to blogs like www.moz.com, www.backlinko.com, www.singlegrain.com 02:45 – Read some articles, take what you learn, and apply it to your website 03:19 – Every single online marketer that’s good got started on their own website 03:27 – Learn before you earn 04:01 – Learn to be persistent 04:35 – Small wins add up over time 04:45 – How Neil become Eric’s mentor 05:29 – Keep your foot on the peddle and you’ll start to pass everyone around you 06:00 – Like Eric, Neil got his start by emailing a random entrepreneur he looked up to 07:29 – Be willing to trade knowledge all the time 08:03 – How Eric learns marketing now?—Nuzzel 08:35 – www.Kissmetrics.com 08:55 – Feed.ly and www.jonloomer.com 09:19 – Neil just learns by CRUSHING blogs and articles—he picks the ones with the most social shares 10:32 – Education is about actionable material 11:15 – Subscribe to this podcast on iTunes! 3 Key Points: Only read detailed articles or guides—skip the generic overview stuff. Understand that you have to learn before you earn, and then be persistent with your education. If you want to get into marketing, start experimenting on your own website. Resources Mentioned: www.moz.com – Blog recommended by Neil www.backlinko.com – Blog recommended by Neil www.singlegrain.com – Blog recommended by Neil www.kissmetrics.com – Resource Eric relies on to improve his marketing knowledge Nuzzel – Tool Eric uses to organize and catalog his Twitter feeds Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu