Marketing School
How to Make Google Analytics More Actionable | Ep. #445
In Episode #445, Eric and Neil discuss how to make Google Analytics more actionable. Tune in to learn how you can use Google Analytics to your advantage and which metrics you can track or test by using its many features. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Make Google Analytics More Actionable 00:33 – Check your conversion rates; you can continually improve your rates 00:52 – Look at your traffic tests from a week-to-week perspective 01:07 – See what causes the drops in traffic; check for what you did or didn’t do 01:15 – Make sure to annotate the big changes you’re making on Google Analytics so you can track over time 01:34 – You can set up custom reports in Google Analytics 01:40 – Google Analytics has a studio from where you can draw templates to use for customer importing 01:48 – Avinash Kaushik is a Google evangelist who shares his reports 02:07 – Google has experiments that allow you to run A/B tests 02:24 – If you’re running a campaign, you can check how your campaign is doing from the UDM parameters 02:43 – Cross-reference your Google Analytics conversion with your backend conversion 03:03 – Hook-in your Google Analytics to your search console and Google AdWords 03:32 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg, which is a visual analytics tool 03:41 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy 03:45 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Look at your conversion rates because your rate is what you can continuously improve upon. Set-up custom reports with Google Analytics that cater to just what you need. Don’t forget to hook your Google Analytics to your Google AdWords and search console. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu