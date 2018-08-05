Marketing School
Does Adding More Text to a Page Always Result in Increased Long-tail Traffic? | Ep. #446
In Episode #446, Eric and Neil discuss whether adding more text to a page will always result in increased long-tail traffic. Tune in to learn how to effectively add more text to your content and why you should NOT do it if you're at rank zero. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Does Adding More Text to a Page Always Result in Increased Long-tail Traffic? 00:40 – In most cases, adding more text to a page increases long-tail traffic 00:47 – A great example is Abraham Lincoln's Wikipedia page that continuously grows 01:26 – Neil has done tests around adding more text and he saw that the long-tail traffic does, in fact, increase 01:33 – The words or phrases should correspond to the content 01:51 – If you're ranking zero and update with more text, you could lose your ranking 02:21 – Go to the Google Search Console and check all the words and phrases for which you have impressions and/or low click-through rates and expand on those topics 02:41 – After doing a rewrite and republishing, submit your page to the Google Search Console 02:55 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg, which is a visual analytics tool 03:26 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy 03:08 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Adding text that is irrelevant will negatively affect your traffic. If you're already ranking zero and you add more text to your existing page, you might lose this ranking. Expand upon the words or phrases you barely mention to improve your SEO.