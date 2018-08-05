Marketing School
Should You Rely on Google Search Console Data? | Ep. #447
In Episode #447, Eric and Neil discuss whether or not you should rely on Google Search Console data. Tune in to learn the difference between Google Search Console's data to Google Analytics' data and why it's important to cross-reference what you see with other tools. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Should You Rely on Google Search Console Data? 00:38 – Neil does not see Google Analytics' data matching that of Google Search Console's 00:48 – Google Analytics removes bot traffic while Google Search Console picks up more bot traffic 01:05 – Google Search Console doesn't update their information as often 01:23 – Google Search Console is still helpful 01:50 – Make sure to still cross-reference with other tools 02:30 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 02:33 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy 02:43 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Google Search Console's data won't always match that of Google Analytics'. Google Search Console is usually a week behind in updating information. Don't rely on Google Search Console alone, cross-reference with other tools.