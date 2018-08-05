Marketing School
7 Types of Marketing that Are Long-term Plays | Ep. #448
In Episode #448, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 types of marketing that are long-term plays. Tune in to learn why your content marketing, link building, and podcasting efforts are worth it—even if your results take more than a year to show. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Types of Marketing that Are Long-term Plays 00:33 – First is content marketing which usually takes 18 months or longer to become established and effective 00:55 – Second is podcasting which takes over a year 01:14 – Third is link building which shows its effectivity in at least 6-12 months 01:57 – Fourth is campaigns related to your branding or is press-related 02:20 – Fifth, your videos which is considered content marketing 02:30 – The first zero to 10K views are the hardest to get 02:50 – Some people are uploading multiple videos every day 03:04 – Sixth is influencer marketing 03:35 – Seventh is email, which has one of the highest ROIs that you could have, but it takes a long time 04:00 – Be patient; marketing doesn't just work at the snap of a finger 3 Key Points: Focus on your content marketing—this is a play for long-term success. There is no overnight success in marketing. Be patient, most marketing efforts require time before you see a change in your conversions.