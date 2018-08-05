Marketing School
How to Use Emojis in Your Marketing | Ep. #449
In Episode #449, Eric and Neil discuss how to use emojis in your marketing. Tune in to learn why you should integrate emojis into your campaigns. You'll learn how Eric and Neil utilize them and why emojis can even humanize a bot's response to offer a more personalized experience. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Use Emojis in Your Marketing 00:35 – Eric has subscribed to CB Insights which involves the venture capital and private equity world 00:58 – Their email caught Eric's attention because of the use of an emoji 01:15 – Emojis create an emotional connection 01:28 – Drip allows you to add an emoji—something Eric uses 01:48 – Even if it's a bot, using an emoji makes the message feel more personal 01:59 – You can also integrate emojis into your blog post 3 Key Points: Emojis can easily grab the reader's attention. Adding an emoji to your messages and campaigns makes it more personal. Add emojis to your personal blog posts, too, as a way to connect with your audience.