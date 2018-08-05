Marketing School
How to Use Surveying to Boost Your Conversions | Ep. #450
In Episode #450, Eric and Neil discuss how to use surveying to boost your conversions. Tune in to learn how Neil uses surveys to boost his conversions and discover the RIGHT type of questions people will want to answer. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Use Surveying to Boost Your Conversions 00:40 – As long as your surveys are creative, it can be used to boost conversions 00:50 – Neil shares how he helped Eric with his surveys for Single Grain 01:07 – Surveying can generate more leads 01:17 – From your blog page, you can implement surveys to retrieve any kind of feedback 01:25 – Surveys can also be used for your pricing page 01:50 – Google has their own survey tools 01:55 – Qualaroo, Hotjar and Survey Monkey are some tools used for surveying 02:15 – You should be actively surveying 02:20 – Kissmetrics has s blog post that outlines the right questions to ask 02:37 – Keep your surveys short and with high impact questions that are right for your business 03:05 – Time your surveys 04:19 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 04:30 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy 04:33 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: The more creative you are with your surveys, the more leads will answer them. Utilize surveys for all sorts of purposes and feedback. Keep survey questions short, on-point, and relevant to your business and the type of data you want to gather. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu