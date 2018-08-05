Marketing School
Should You Hire Senior Marketers or Junior Marketers? | Ep. #451
In Episode #451, Eric and Neil discuss whether you should hire senior marketers or junior marketers. Tune in to learn the benefits of each and also why Eric leans on the side of hiring junior marketers. Experienced marketer or not, Eric and Neil discuss why hiring someone who aligns with your core values is non-negotiable. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Should You Hire Senior Marketers or Junior Marketers? 00:36 – Bottom line: it depends on the current status of your company 01:00 – If you’re starting out, a junior marketer is much more reasonable to have; you can groom them the way you need and want to 01:40 – Neil hires junior marketers because they’re young, they’re willing to learn and they’re more aggressive 02:04 – Some senior marketers tend to be lazy in execution 02:23 – Get people that tie-in with your core values 02:27 – Eric looks for people who are growth-oriented and hungry for achievement 03:01 – There are people who can stay with your company for a long time 03:40 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 03:53 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy 03:58 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: If your company is just starting, it’s much more practical to hire junior marketers. Make sure you hire marketers who share your core values. Marketers should be hungry for achievement, growth-oriented, and able to execute well. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu