What Is the Optimal Way to Create a Sitemap? | Ep. #452
In Episode #452, Eric and Neil discuss the optimal way to create a sitemap. Tune in to learn why creating a sitemap manually is NOT beneficial for you—especially with all the online tools you can leverage today. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What Is the Optimal Way to Create a Sitemap? 00:35 – Eric searches sitemap tools and uses sitemap plugins for WordPress 00:52 – You don't want to create your sitemap manually 01:05 – Your site continuously updates and a sitemap tool can do the updates for you automatically 01:40 – Sitemaps are important because it is crawled by search engines 3 Key Points: Leverage the sitemap tools and plugins that are available for you online. Don't create your sitemap manually as it needs to be automatically updated. A sitemap is SEO 101—put it on your checklist of things-to-do when creating your website.