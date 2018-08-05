Marketing School
How to Drive More Sales Using Google Shopping | Ep. #453
In Episode #453, Eric and Neil discuss how to drive more sales using Google Shopping. Tune in to learn how you can successfully use Google Shopping, why it's an excellent platform to show off your products, and why free shipping is guaranteed to boost your conversions. Time Stamped Show Notes:Podcast_Episode_453 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Drive More Sales Using Google Shopping 00:33 – Google Shopping populates search results with product images when you're searching for a product 01:00 – You need to have the right product feed that's hooked in to start showing your product 01:08 – Have unique SKUs and more reviews 01:34 – You need technical help to start Google Shopping 01:52 – Make sure you're bidding competitively 02:10 – Have the right user experience to convert sales 02:24 – Make sure your site is optimized for mobile 02:36 – Offer free shipping as it boost conversions more than anything else 3 Key Points: Google Shopping is a great platform that will show your products. Work at acquiring more reviews as this helps people trust your product and feel good about buying it. Offering free shipping is an excellent way to draw your potential customers.