How to Improve Your Ranking Position on Google Maps | Ep. #454
In Episode #454, Eric and Neil discuss how to improve your ranking position on Google Maps. Tune in to learn why citation is important for your local SEO and why your name and address need to match what is used on Google Maps. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Improve Your Ranking Position on Google Maps 00:34 – First, verify your Google My Business information 00:46 – Use the same name and address for your website that is shown on Google Maps 01:18 – Acquire Google reviews for your business by asking your customers to leave a review 01:41 – Integrate the Google Maps location onto your website 01:48 – Use citation tools like Moz Local, Yext and BrightLocal for local SEO 02:07 – Make sure you have great images for your locations 02:17 – Links to your site help a lot 02:56 – Run ads on Google Maps 3 Key Points: Google Maps can drive more traffic to your website. Have the same name and address on your website that is used on Google Maps so Google can read it properly. Ensure that you have reviews on Google as people rely on these reviews.