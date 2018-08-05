Marketing School
How AI Will Connect Offline Marketing with Online Marketing | Ep. #455
In Episode #455, Eric and Neil discuss how AI will connect offline marketing with online marketing. Tune in to learn the benefits of AI and the impact it has on the world of marketing today and in the near future. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How AI Will Connect Offline Marketing with Online Marketing 00:37 – The world is changing; offline and online marketing are being combined 01:31 – Amazon has Alexa, Google has Google Home and Apple is coming up with their own because these companies are after the data they can gather 02:06 – AI is becoming your personal assistant as it allows you focus on more important things 02:22 – There will be drastic change in technology in the coming years 03:02 – Amazon just bought Whole Foods as they know most of their prime users are buying from them 03:50 – Marketing is becoming more automated as technology evolves as well