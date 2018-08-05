Marketing School
What Should You Do to Combat Your Declining Facebook Reach? | Ep. #456
In Episode #456, Eric and Neil discuss what you should do to combat your declining Facebook reach. Tune in to learn the tactics you can employ today to grow your reach and why boosting posts to gain more traffic may not work to your advantage. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What Should You Do to Combat Your Declining Facebook Reach? 00:40 – Facebook keeps on screwing everyone over 00:50 – The algorithms are changing and this will push people to boost their ads 01:20 – Boosting posts for traffic does NOT work 01:38 – Boosting pages for engagement can work, but it's expensive 02:00 – Facebook Watch is going after YouTube 02:18 – Eric and Neil are thinking of using live stream on Facebook and YouTube 02:38 – Diversify—use other platforms to boost your Facebook reach 02:59 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 03:06 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy 03:10 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Facebook's algorithm is constantly changing which can disrupt people's marketing campaigns. Boosting posts is expensive and will not work if your video is not viral. Leverage other platforms to increase your Facebook reach.