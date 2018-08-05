Marketing School
7 Tools To Help With Mobile CRO | Ep. #457
In Episode #457, Eric and Neil discuss 7 tools to help with mobile conversion rate optimization. Tune in to hear about the tools that Eric and Neil stand behind and will ensure that your mobile game is operating at its finest! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7 Tools To Help With Mobile CRO 00:40 – First tool is Crazy Egg which is a heat-mapping tool that helps you dissect your data in a visual format 01:01 – Second is Google Analytics on mobile which will help you increase your conversion rate 01:23 – Third is an email capture tool like Bounce Exchange, Hello Bar, Sumo and OptinMonster 01:45 – Fourth, survey tools like SurveyMonkey and Typeform 02:03 – Fifth is BuiltWith, which is used to track your competitors’ marketing 02:47 – Sixth is Optimizely that enables you to do A/B testing for mobile 03:06 – Seventh is Google Page Speed—this makes sure your website loads fast 03:29 – Marketing School is giving away 90-day FREE trial to Crazy Egg which is a visual analytics tool 03:41 – Go to SingleGrain.com/giveaway to get your FREE copy 03:46 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Tracking your data on mobile makes it easier to know where you stand 24/7. Email marketing is still one of the best strategies that you can use today; make sure you have an email capturing tool to help you. Your conversion rate drops when your website is slow—make sure it’s loading at its fastest speed. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu