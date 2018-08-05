Marketing School
How to Network With Other Marketers | Ep. #458
In Episode #458, Eric and Neil discuss how to network with other marketers. Tune in to learn how organizing a small dinner can help you connect with people and why it is important to engage with people on the same level. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Network With Other Marketers 00:32 – Eric and Neil ended up networking with other marketers when they visited their friend in Toronto 00:49 – Throw an event or small dinner 01:06 – You can meet marketers by participating on the web 01:36 – Host a Zoom meeting for mastermind work 01:54 – Make sure you're connecting with people at your level 02:35 – There are a lot of marketers on Slack groups, such as Buffer and Online Geniuses 3 Key Points: Hosting a small dinner and inviting people into your network can help you forge new relationships. Make sure that you also add value to those you wish to network with. Leverage the internet—you can grow your network online.