What Does a Healthy Link Profile Look Like? | Ep. #459
In Episode #459, Eric and Neil discuss what a healthy link profile looks like. Tune in to learn which sites will help you check your spam score. You'll also find out why deep links are important. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: What Does a Healthy Link Profile Look Like? 00:35 – Check Moz to see your spam score—you'll see how much spam is on your link profile 00:54 – Go to Ahrefs and put in your competitors' profiles to see their ranking 01:18 – If there are a bunch of spammy links, your link profile is NOT healthy 01:42 – Deep links are important 02:02 – You want to build links to content 02:30 – Your link profile has to be relevant 3 Key Points: Check your spam score to make sure you don't come off "spammy". Know your competitors' link profile and how they're ranking—that way you can see where you stand. Your link profile should always be relevant.